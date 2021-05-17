Covid: Five further deaths reported and 1,979 new confirmed cases

The latest Covid-19 update from the government shows a further five reported deaths and 1,979 new confirmed cases.

Monday's data release brings the total number of people who have died within 28 of testing positive for the virus to 127,684.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

The new confirmed cases of the virus brings that total to 4,452,756.

The figures come amid widespread easing of lockdown across the country, with people in England, Wales and parts of Scotland allowed to hug outside of their households once more and hospitality opening indoors for many.

There are now greater freedoms for people across the majority of the UK, but the population is being warned to proceed with caution by Boris Johnson.

The Indian variant of Covid has caused concerns in parts of the country, with the prime minister saying it "poses a serious threat" to ending restrictions in England on June 21.

England

Three new deaths were reported in England in Monday's data update.

Wales

One further death was reported by Public Health Wales on Monday, as well as 91 new confirmed cases. The death toll in the country now stands at 5,560.

Northern Ireland

There has been one further Covid-19 related death recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland. It brings the total death toll recorded by the Department to 2,150.

Scotland

No new deaths were reported in Scotland on Monday, 161 new cases were recorded.