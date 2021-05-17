Ariana Grande has married partner Dalton Gomez in a "tiny and intimate" wedding.

The PA news agency confirmed the singer had tied the knot with the Los Angeles real estate agent over the weekend.

The couple said "I do" before a congregation of less than 20 people.

For more entertainment news, make sure to listen to our podcast - Unscripted

Confirming they were married, a representative for the star, 27, said: "They got married. It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people.

"The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier."

TMZ said the ceremony took place at Grande’s property in Montecito, the celebrity enclave in southern California the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also call home.

Grande shared news of her engagement to Gomex, 25, on Instagram and posted a selection of pictures including one of her engagement ring.

She captioned the post: "forever n then some."

The couple began dating early last year and Gomez featured in the music video for the singer's lockdown-inspired single Stuck With U, which arrived in May 2020.