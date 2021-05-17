The Queen watches on as Prince Charles plants the first tree in celebration of the Jubilee

The Queen has joined the Prince of Wales as he planted the first tree in a new initiative to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) launches on Monday and encourages people across the UK to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee” to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne in 2022.

The scheme urges “everyone from individuals to Scout and Girlguiding groups, villages, cities, counties, schools and corporates” to plant trees during the official planting season, which runs from October to March.

Prince Charles, in his role as Patron of the QGC, was joined by his mother to plant the first Jubilee tree, a Verdun Oak, in the grounds of Windsor Castle in March.

'Plant a tree for the jubilee... in other words a tree-bilee!

In a video message to launch the initiative, Charles urged the public to join him to “plant a tree for the jubilee – in other words a ‘tree-bilee’”.

He said: “Throughout Her reign, The Queen has officially planted more than 1,500 trees all over the world.

“In March, during the most recent planting season, I was delighted to have an opportunity to plant a tree with Her Majesty in the grounds of Windsor Castle to launch this very special initiative.

“There is a reason for this profoundly symbolic act. Planting a tree is a statement of hope and faith in the future.”

The project will also highlight 70 ancient woodlands across the UK, identify 70 ancient trees, and create a pilot training programme for unemployed young people to plant and manage trees.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Our trees stand at the frontline of our fight against climate change and by sustaining our beautiful countryside for generations to come, The Queen’s Green Canopy is a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s years of service to this country.

"I urge everyone to get involved and ‘plant a tree for the Jubilee’."

Jubilee tree plantings can be loaded onto an interactive map on the QGC website from October so that “everyone can share and inspire others, as well as creating a green canopy of projects to cover the country”.