An official trailer for the Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey’s mental health documentary series has been released.

The Apple TV+ series premieres on Friday May 21 and features contributions from singer Lady Gaga, Syrian refugee Fawzi, and DeMar DeRozan of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs.

The Me You Can't See will be on Apple TV. Credit: Apple TV

In the trailer, Harry says in conversation with Winfrey: “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”

Footage of a young Harry during his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales’s funeral procession features in the two-and-a-half minute promo, which was released on the Archewell website.

The Sussexes’ son Archie is also shown sitting on his mother’s lap later on – in footage filmed around the time of his first birthday.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, the duke said he wanted to “break the cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering” for the sake of his own children.

He said of Charles: “He’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?”

Lady Gaga and Glenn Close, along with Winfrey, appear close to tears as they discuss their experiences.

Winfrey says: “It’s just something I accepted.”

Meghan makes a brief appearance, coming into shot at Harry’s side.

The duchess is smiling and wearing a T-shirt printed with the slogan “Raising the Future”, and belted black trousers with no sign then of a baby bump.

The duchess is now heavily pregnant with the couple’s second child – a daughter.