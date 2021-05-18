There have been 2,412 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the UK in the last 24 hours and seven new deaths.

The new cases are the highest daily figures so far this month amid fears the Indian variant of Covid-19 could derail the plans to end lockdown in England.

Boris Johnson said on Tuesday "we will know a lot more in a few days' time" about the impact of the variant but currently did not see any reason to change the current roadmap out of lockdown.

Credit: PA

England

There were 2,008 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in England on Tuesday and a further five deaths.

Wales

There were 32 new cases of Covid-10 in Wales on Tuesday and no new deaths.

Scotland

There were no new Covid deaths in Scotland on Tuesday and a further 268 new cases.

Northern Ireland

There were two new Covid deaths in Northern Ireland on Tuesday and 104 more cases.

