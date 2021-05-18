The war between Israel and Hamas continues as air strikes toppled a six-storey building with libraries and educational centres in Gaza.

As the violence entered a second week, Israel carried out a wave of air strikes on what it said were militant targets in Gaza while Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets the other way.

Explosions from the air strikes echoed through Gaza city before dawn, sending flashes of orange across the night sky.

The six-storey Kahil building belonging to the Islamic University was hit and reduced to piles of concrete rubble and tangled power lines.

No casualties from the overnight strikes have been reported yet.

A man stands amid the rubble following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City Credit: AP

On Monday, US President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in a call to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

But he did not explicitly demand a stop to the Israeli air strikes and Hamas rocket barrages.

Mr Biden “encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians”, the White House said in a statement.

The carefully worded statement came as the administration is under pressure to respond more forcefully despite its determination to move the US foreign policy focus away from Middle East conflicts.

On Monday, the US, Israel’s top ally, for a third time blocked a proposed statement by the 15-nation UN Security Council expressing “grave concern” over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The war between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that rules over Gaza, broke out last Monday (May 10), when Hamas fired rockets towards Jerusalem in support of Palestinian protests in the city against Israel’s heavy-handed policing of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a site sacred to Jews and Muslims, and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

Israeli military said on Tuesday it fired more than 100 munitions at 65 militant targets, including rocket launchers, a group of fighters and the homes of Hamas commanders that the army said were being used for military purposes.

Joe Biden stopped short of demanding an immediate stop to the eight days of Israeli air strikes and Hamas rocket barrages Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

It said more than 60 fighter jets took part in the operation.

It added Palestinian militants fired 90 rockets, 20 of which fell short into Gaza. Israel says its missile defences have a 90% interception rate.

At least 212 Palestinians have been killed since last Monday, including 61 children and 36 women, with more than 1,400 people wounded, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

And 10 people in Israel, including a five-year-old boy and a soldier, have been killed.