The Israel-Gaza conflict explained: What's behind the violence?

Watch: A guide to what's behind the recent escalation in violence

The conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules over Gaza, has entered its second week - in the worst escalation of violence in the region since 2014.

Tensions had been growing when on 10 May, Hamas fired rockets towards Jerusalem in support of Palestinian protests in the city against Israel’s policing of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a site sacred to Jews and Muslims, and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers. But this conflict is the just the latest in a historical fight for land that goes back decades, as Natalia Jorquera explains.