Little Miss Brave and Mr Calm unveiled as new characters for 50th anniversary

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent

Mr Calm and Little Miss Brave have been announced as the newest characters in the Mr Men series as the brand celebrates its 50th anniversary.

They join the 90-strong line-up in the book series by Roger Hargreaves after a global public vote to name new members.

Mr Calm is described as having “a very peaceful and easy-going outlook on life”.

He “appreciates the simple pleasures, including spending time in nature and practising yoga, but he also loves rock climbing and parkour when he’s in the great outdoors.

“He encourages his friends to think before they act and live in the moment. His relaxed and tolerant perspective means that he is a calming influence and a wise head”.

Little Miss Brave is someone who “stands up for what she believes in”.

She is “not afraid to speak out and is fearless when championing things close to her heart, including her friends.

“Her bravery is an inner strength and confidence which enables her to try new things, challenge expectations and inspire others to be the best they can be”.

Author and illustrator Hargreaves, who died in 1988, created the first Mr Men character, Mr Tickle, in 1971, and the book went on to sell a million copies in just three years.

Michelle Martinez has 95 crates of Mr Men Little Miss paraphernalia and she tells ITV News why the latest additions are so relevant to today's world

His son Adam Hargreaves, who continued the business writing and drawing the Mr Men and Little Miss books said: “Admittedly Mr Calm was one of my favourites so I’m delighted to be able to share this story with the public later this year.

“It’s amazing to see people are still connecting to the books after 50 years and here’s to Mr Calm and Little Miss Brave leading the way in shaping the brands personality for the next 50.”

The new books will be launched in September.