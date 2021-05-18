Naomi Campbell reveals she's become a mother at age of 50

Model Naomi Campbell has become a mother.

The 50-year-old shared the news in an Instagram post, writing alongside a picture of her hand cradling a baby’s feet.

She gave no further details save from what was written in the post: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Designer Marc Jacobs was among the people congratulating her.

He wrote in the comments: “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.”

During a 2017 interview with the Evening Standard she spoke about wanting to become a mother.

She is quoted as saying: “I think about having children all the time.

“But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

London-born Campbell was discovered as a schoolgirl and she went on to become the first British black model to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

