ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi has learned that residents living in homes with fire safety defects are facing problems far beyond just dangerous cladding

Today an ITV News survey of 1,000 people affected by potential fire safety risks reached the House Of Commons.

Our data shows how far beyond cladding the building safety crisis extends.

The new findings show defects, including balconies and walkways made from combustible materials, defective fire breaks, ineffective fire doors and inadequate alarms.

Shadow Housing Secretary Lucy Powell MP said: "As ITV's survey of leaseholders out today showed, this issue goes way beyond cladding."

The Secretary of State Robert Jenrick spoke in the debate promising "the biggest improvements to building safety regulation for a generation... building on the fire safety act, it will embed the new Building Safety Regulator as part of a wide ranging rigorous approach to regulating the built environment in this country".

Many of those whose homes are affected want the debate to lead to rapid action that will remove safety concerns from thousands of residents' lives.

We spoke to Mariam Chaudhary, a resident of New Providence Wharf in London.

It caught fire 11 days ago, while leaseholders were still waiting for cladding and timber decking on balconies to be removed.

She told us: "It was terrifying, I was contemplating is this the point where I call my parents and say goodbye? Because honestly I didn't know if I was going to get out."

Robert Jenrick promised 'the biggest improvements to building safety regulation for a generation'.

Her block's developers say it fully complied with regulations when built - and that complexity of the site slowed down the planned repairs.

They insist that most cladding on the building is non-combustible and that many safety features did help stop flames.

Even so, Mariam says the fire is a stark warning that policymakers should push harder to have potential hazards removed more quickly: "Re-organise and prioritise people's lives, because ultimately what can be more important than that?"

The fourth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower disaster is approaching, many believe honouring those who lost their lives must include urgently removing potential dangers that still blight too many of our buildings.