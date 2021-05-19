Video report by ITV News Reporter Martha Fairlie

Len Gibson wears many hats - he is a war hero, musician and community champion. On Wednesday, people came out to show their gratitude at a flypast for the 101-year-old who has dedicated his life to entertaining others.

“I never thought that such a thing would happen in my life. It’s going to be a beautiful day today,” Len said.

“Whilst I was a prisoner of war, I have experienced hell, and to be here today, it’s heaven”.

During the Second World War, Len served with the 125 Anti-Tank Field Regiment of the Royal Artillery.

In 1942, a boat he was travelling on was bombed by the Japanese, making him among thousands of prisoners of war forced to work on the so-called ‘Death Railway’ in Burma.

Len survived starvation, torture and bouts of malaria – but the guitar was always his way of entertaining himself and others and keeping spirits high.

When he returned home to Sunderland, Len became a teacher, and his passion for the guitar never stopped.

Among those he helped was neighbour Dave Stewart, who went on to co-found the pop group, The Eurythmics.

“I just want to thank you so much for inspiring me when I was a young kid, about the guitar,” Dave said.

Len is also active in his community, urging people to support the ‘Daft as a Brush’ hospital transport charity.

This prompted the charity’s bosses to show their support by getting the local community to return the favour.

You’re never too old to help someone. Len Gibson

Brian Burnie, founder of the Newcastle-based charity, said the community was more than happy to get involved.

“We’ve had to do nothing. People have just fallen over backwards to come along and say: ‘Well done Len’. He is a truly remarkable gentleman,” he said.