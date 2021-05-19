The official trailer for Friends: The Reunion has been released ahead of the show premiering on HBO Max later this month.

The much-anticipated reunion special sees the six original cast members – Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – as well as some "special guests".

The trailer shows the cast back in their New York apartments once more, discussing the iconic storylines of the series and reminiscing about how it all began.

The two-minute video also shows the group reunited at Central Perk, the coffee shop Rachel worked at for a time and the group regularly met at.

The trailer ends with all six cast members hugging, and Jennifer Aniston is heard saying: "I love you guys so much".

HBO has already unveiled a star-studded line-up of guests.

Want more entertainment news? Listen to our podcast - Unscripted

The original six will feature alongside other supporting stars including Maggie Wheeler (Janice - Chandler's ex), James Michael Tyler (Gunther from the coffee house), Reese Witherspoon (Jill - Rachel's sister) and Tom Selleck (Richard - Monica's ex and family doctor), as well as Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles, who played Ross and Monica's parents, Jack and Judy.

Celebrities including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Tom Selleck, and Malala Yousafzai will also appear as guests on the show.

The cast will not be in character and will appear as themselves in the special, which was repeatedly delayed because of the pandemic after originally being set to arrive on the HBO Max streaming platform in May last year.

ITV News Reporter Jonathan Brown reports on the Friends reunion and star studded line up

A teaser video shared on social media earlier this month showed the original cast members walking arm-in-arm across a studio lot.

The video was accompanied by a down-tempo version of the US sitcom’s theme, I’ll Be There for You by The Rembrandts.

Playing on the episode title format throughout the 10 series, a caption described the special as "The One Where We Get to See Our Favourites Back Together Again".

Friends ran for 10 series from 1994 and remains one of the most popular shows on TV.