For more than a week, the White House has argued that “quiet intensive diplomacy” is the only way to bring peace, or at least an end to this latest crisis, in the Middle East.

Each press conference a name check of the different calls between Washington and world leaders, President Joe Biden has been doing this for decades we are told, he knows the way to get things done.

But with every day, every air strike and every rocket launch, those words get harder to sustain.

And though the president has been doing this for decades, things are not the same in his party or society as they were.

The Democrats are more diverse, more progressive and and apparently more divided over the public stance on Israel. Even some progressive Jewish groups are criticising the president for not taking a firmer line.

And in the United Nations, where America has stood as Israel’s protector for decades, a growing frustration at its attempts to frustrate the business at hand. Meetings blocked, statements vetoed, sessions held behind closed doors have contributed to France’s call for a resolution, that will further force American isolation.

It seems the tone may have changed a bit in the past hours, the president warning Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that America couldn’t maintain such support if the war wears on.

If this could all be wrapped up by Thursday, ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, it will be sold as a win.

If the missiles are still falling and the casualties still rising it will be a very personal defeat for Mr Biden and his belief in that much discussed quiet, intensive diplomacy.