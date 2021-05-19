American pop star Demi Lovato is non-binary and has changed their pronouns to they/them, the singer has announced.

Lovato, 28, told fans in a string of tweets the decision had come "after a lot of healing and self-reflective work".

They tweeted: "Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.

"This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.

"I'm doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xox."

The singer also explained the decision in a video posted to Instagram and Twitter, as part of their 4D with Demi Lovato podcast series.

In the video, they said: "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.

"I want to make it clear that I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert, or a spokesperson."

A person who identifies as non-binary does not define themselves exclusively as masculine or feminine‍ and generally prefers they/them pronouns, rather than he/she.

Lovato recently released a new album titled Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over.

In a recent documentary series on YouTube of the same name, Lovato revealed they had suffered three strokes and a heart attack following a near-fatal heroin overdose in 2018, having been sober for six years.

It caused the singer to suffer from brain damage and blind spots, which means they can no longer drive.

In the film, Lovato said: "Any time that you suppress a part of yourself, it's going to overflow."

