The Queen is said to be “delighted” at the news that Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby in the autumn, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Queen's granddaughter and her husband millionaire property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are “very pleased” to be welcoming their first child, the palace said.

It added: “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Beatrice, 32, and Mr Mapelli Mozzi married in July last year in a secret wedding after the planned ceremony was postponed due to pandemic.

The baby will be the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild and the 11th in line to the throne.

The news has brought joy to the royal family, who are mourning the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, last month.

The Queen has also been mourning the death of her dorgi puppy Fergus. The pet was one of a pair of puppies given to the monarch by her son the Duke of York after Philip fell ill in February.

The news also comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child and are celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

Beatrice is not a full-time working royal and is vice president of partnerships and strategy at Afiniti, an artificial intelligence software firm.

She has a number of royal patronages including the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre.