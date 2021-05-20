Covid Indian variant cases have increased by almost 500 in a day and jumped by more than 2,000 in a week, latest figures show.

A total of 3,424 people in the UK have tested positive for the Covid-19 variant first detected in India.

Figures show a further 457 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours across the country, which is an increase of 2,111 since last week.

The news comes as it was confirmed a further seven people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 127,701.

Overall a further 2,874 lab-confirmed cases, of all variants, were reported in the UK in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,455,221.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

A further six people died and 2,307 more cases were reported.

Northern Ireland

There were no deaths but 90 new cases were reported.

Scotland

There were no deaths but 432 new cases were reported.

Wales

One death was reported in addition to 45 new cases.