ITV News Correspondent Lucy Watson has been hearing Khadijah's message to people to follow their dreams

Jockey Khadijah Mellah made history in 2019, becoming the first British Muslim woman to win a horse race.

Now the trailblazer is paving the way for others to follow in her footsteps, launching an academy and scholarship programme where she learnt to ride.

Mellah began her career in Brixton, south London, now 20-years-old she's setting her sights on returning to the saddle after finishing university.

"Who am I to keep the blessing that is racing to myself," she told ITV News.

"Being able to ride beside someone who's had a similar upbringing to me - that would be just mean something more, something different."