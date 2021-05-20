Prince William gets first Covid jab

Prince William received his first Covid vaccination earlier this week.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, thanked NHS staff as he revealed he was given his jab on Tuesday at the Science Museum.

Kensington Palace tweeted a picture of the masked duke with his sleeve rolled up and a needle in his arm.

Alongside the image, a message from Prince William read: "On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do."The duke, who contracted Covid-19 last year, is not the first of the royal family to have received the coronavirus jab.

The Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh received their Covid-19 jabs earlier this year while the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall had their first Covid-19 vaccinations in February.

It is understood he received the vaccine that was available at the centre – it is not known which one he was given or if Kate, 39, has received her first vaccination.More than seven in 10 adults in the UK have now received their first Covid-19 vaccine.

The UK had administered 57.8 million vaccines, including 36.9 million people with their first dose – or 70.2% of the adult population.

Meanwhile, 20.8 million people – almost two-fifths (39.6%) of the adult population – had received both doses.

The vaccination programme is being stepped up in a bid to outrun the Indian variant, with 34-year-olds being called forward.