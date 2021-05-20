Wind and rain to ravage UK on first Friday of relaxed restrictions in England

Wind and rain is forecast to ravage the UK on the first Friday that people have been allowed to meet in large groups outside in England.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern has described the outlook across the nation as a “showery situation” on Friday and Saturday, with drier weather on the horizon by Sunday.

A yellow weather warning for winds which could cause travel disruption is in place for the south-west corner of England from 3pm on Friday, with 60mph gusts expected on the coast.

Mr McGivern said Friday promises rain and wind for all parts of the nation.

He said: “It’s going to be a wet and windy start for many on Friday morning

“The heaviest rain will be in north-west England, parts of Wales, and then increasingly the South West, the Midlands and the rain reaching the South East by the end of the afternoon as a showery situation develops.

“Eastern Scotland as well as north-east England stays dull and damp throughout much of the day – and with the wind in the North East it’s going to feel raw.”

Forecasters have predicted up to 100mm of rainfall on higher ground in Wales.

Wet and windy weather has been forecast for the first Friday where people in England are allowed to meet in large groups outside Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Daytime temperatures are set to be low for the time of year, with the mercury expected to rise to around 14C London, and 12C in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

Night-time temperatures are predicted to sit around the mid single figures.

A blustery night with hill snow on the mountains in Scotland is due to follow into Saturday, with more wind and rain across the board to follow.

Sunday is set to be slightly more promising, with showers again expected across the nation but longer dry, bright spells moving in.

Forecasters have said northern Scotland and Northern Ireland are likely to see the best of the sunshine on Sunday.