Covid cases rise by 2,829 as further nine virus-related deaths reported

A further 2,829 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, according to the latest figures by the Department of Health.

It comes as another nine deaths were reported, bringing the UK coronavirus death toll to 127,710.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest figures come as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there are "early signs" Covid infection levels are increasing in England.

The UK government also confirmed England's R number has increased slightly to between 0.9-1.1 on Friday.

England

In England, another 2,303 people tested positive for coronavirus while six deaths were reported.

Wales

There have been a further 28 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 212,388.

Public Health Wales said there had been another three deaths, bringing the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,564.

Scotland

A further 414 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland as the country reports no further coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus is at 81, with four of those being treated in intensive care.

A Covid mobile testing unit is also operating in the car park of Glasgow Central Mosque Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Northern Ireland

There have been no further coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

The latest daily figures from the department also show there have been 84 new positive cases, out of 2,737 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 597 positive cases.

There are currently 34 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – two of them in intensive care and on ventilators.