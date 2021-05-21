Glasgow is the only part of Scotland to remain in the higher tier of Covid restrictions, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

It comes as the Moray council area will drop to Level 2 - which is the currently level of restrictions for mainland Scotland.

Speaking at a Scottish Government coronavirus briefing on Friday, the First Minister said Glasgow will remain at Level 3 for a further week before review.

She said improvements following measures brought in to tackle an outbreak in Moray mean it can drop to Level 2 from midnight on Friday.

However, Ms Sturgeon added: "We don’t think we have turned the corner in Glasgow yet."

Ms Sturgeon said the number of cases per 100,000 population in Glasgow had gone from 71 last week to 112 now.

The percentage of tests coming back positive in Glasgow has also increased over the last week from 3.1% to 4%, she added.

East Renfrewshire, which has a higher seven-day average rate of cases per 100,000 people at 118.3 than Glasgow, will remain in Level 2.

Ms Sturgeon said the total number of cases in East Renfrewshire is significantly smaller than in Glasgow, with only 17 on Thursday compared to 166 in the city.

When speaking about the situation in the Glasgow City Council area, Ms Sturgeon said there had been "extensive public health measures" deployed over the past 10 days.

This includes enhanced testing and vaccination in the areas with the highest rates of coronavirus, particularly in the G41 and G42 postcodes.

But the First Minister said: “Despite all the efforts that have been made in the past 10 days, cases are still rising in Glasgow.”

She added authorities are “fairly certain” the increase is being driven by the Indian variant of the virus.

What you can and can't do in Scotland?

In Level 2 areas, six people from three households will be able to meet in homes and can also stay overnight. Under the original route map out of lockdown, this was four people from two households.

Outdoors, people can meet in groups of eight from eight households.

Other businesses that can reopen from this week include cinemas, theatres, concert halls, comedy clubs and casinos. Colleges and universities will be able to resume some in-person teaching.

Ms Sturgeon also went on to announce new travel restrictions, linked to “particularly serious outbreaks” of the Indian variant in England.

From Monday onwards travel restrictions will be imposed between Scotland the three local authority areas – Bedford, Bolton and Blackburn and Darwin.

The First Minister said: “If you are planning to visit these areas in the next few days please consider whether you need to make your visit or whether it can be delayed.”