Spain has said it will add the UK to its list of countries whose residents will not be subject to coronavirus restrictions, despite the UK government urging against non-urgent travel.

From Monday, the Spanish government will allow UK tourists to visit Spain for non-essential travel without needing a negative PCR test or quarantining.

Spain is still on the UK government's amber list, meaning visitors should not travel there unless in some exceptional circumstances.

Tourists returning from Spain will still have to comply with UK government covid restrictions, which include PCR tests and a period of isolation.

What are the rules for people returning from each category on the travel list?

Green: There is no need to self-isolate. Take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on day two of your arrival in the UK.

Amber: Self-isolate for 10 days, unless you receive a negative result from a test taken at least five days after arrival. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

Red: Spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the country, which also added Japan to the list, was "delighted to receive British tourists". He added: "From June 7, tourists from other countries with which there is not complete free movement, among which is the United States, will be able to enter Spain provided they count on a certificate showing they have received their full [Covid-19] vaccinations.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez makes the announcement

Spain is a hotspot for British tourists with the ONS figures showing there were 18.1 million visits by UK residents to the country in 2019.

The relaxation comes after EU ambassadors backed plans to allow vaccinated UK holidaymakers to visit the bloc this summer.

