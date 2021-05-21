Watch as ITV News Science Editor Tom Clarke answers all your Covid-related questions

With latest figures showing the number of Covid Indian variant cases rising by 2,000, ITV News Science Editor Tom Clarke answered your questions about what the increase means, the vaccine and what it could mean for the planned easing of restrictions on June 21.

ITV News presenter Lucrezia Millarini put your questions to Tom Clarke live after the Evening News bulletin on Friday night.

The Prime Minister has said there is "increasing confidence" that coronavirus vaccines are effective against all variants.

But concerns over the rise of cases in areas like Bolton have cast doubt over whether restrictions will be fully lifted on June 21.