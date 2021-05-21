ITV weather presenter Becky Mantin explains why the weather has been so bad in April and May and looks ahead to the forecast for the weekend

The first weekend of relaxed restrictions in England is set to be a washout, with rain and wind forecast.

It is very odd weather for this month compared to previous years as many towns have seen gale force winds and the tops of the mountains in Scotland are covered in snow - and we're in May.

Parts of Cumbria and parts of Wales have also experienced more than four inches of rain falling in the last 24 hours.

A yellow weather warning for winds which could cause travel disruption is in place for the south-west corner of England from 3pm on Friday.

Hardy swimmers at Clevedon Marine Lake, Clevedon, Somerset Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

The wind gusts at the moment are also not ideal for sailing - with top speeds of up to 85mph.

It's incredibly chilly and gardeners and growers are feeling the impact of cold evenings as temperatures plummet to two degrees.

ITV weather presenter Becky Mantin said: "We're currently between two areas of low pressure."

One of the ridges of high pressure on the weather map reflect high winds and rain coming in.

ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman reports from Weston-super-Mare where the weather is not stopping Brits from going

It continues to be wet and windy for the rest of the day and the start of the weekend is looking drier, brighter and milder. However, rain is expected for Sunday.

Daytime temperatures are set to be low for the time of year, with the mercury expected to rise to only around 14C London, and 12C in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

Sunday is expected to be more promising, with more showers but longer dry, bright spells moving in.