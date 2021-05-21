The escalation in violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, brought to an end after 11 days by a ceasefire on Friday, has been the worst fighting between both sides since 2014. At least 230 Palestinians have been killed, with 12 killed in Israel.

Among the death toll during those 11 days are more than 70 children. The overwhelming majority of those were Palestinian and lost their lives in Gaza. Three Palestinian children have been killed in the West Bank. Two Israeli children aged 5 and 16 have also been killed.

On a single day alone, on 16 May, 18 children lost their lives in Gaza. Among them was six-month-old Qusai Sameh Fawwaz al-Qawlaq, the youngest victim of the conflict.There are many cases of multiple siblings from the same family being killed. Four childen from the al-Hadidi family died on 15 May. Suhayb, 13, Yahya, 11, Abderrahman, 8, and Osama, 6, were visiting their cousins when the building where they had been staying was hit. Only their five-month-old baby brother, Omar, survived.

Eleven of the children killed in Gaza over the last week were participating in a programme run by the Norwegian Refugee Council aimed at helping them deal with trauma. They were aged between 5 and 15 years old. In this interactive guide, ITV News brings together the names, faces and stories of those children who have lost their lives in the conflict.Explore the interactive below to learn more about each of them. Can't see it below? Tap here to view.

Sources: Defense for Children Palestine, Norwegian Refugee Council