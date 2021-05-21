What comes next after damning findings on the BBC's Princess Diana interview? ITV News Political Reporter Shehab Khan has the latest

The BBC should take "every possible step to make sure nothing like this ever happens again", Boris Johnson has said after the publication of a damning report into Martin Bashir's BBC interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

As pressure on the broadcaster grows, the Prime Minister said he was "very concerned" by the findings of the report, adding it is "up to the BBC now to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again."

Earlier, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said in the wake of Lord Dyson's report into the interview, ministers would be looking at whether the BBC needs reform.

Scotland Yard has said it will "assess the contents" of the report into Martin Bashir's BBC interview with Diana, Princess of Wales "to ensure there is no significant new evidence".

An investigation into Mr Bashir's explosive 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales has found the BBC "fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark".

A 1996 internal investigation conducted by former director-general Lord Tony Hall, who was director of BBC news and current affairs when the Diana interview was screened, was described as "woefully ineffective" in Lord Dyson's report into the Panorama interview.

Following the release of the report, the Duke of Cambridge blamed BBC leaders for failing his mother after the "deceitful" interview.

Prince Harry said in a statement that the "ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life".

The Duke of Sussex revealed the depths of his grief in the aftermath of his mother's death in 1997, saying he drank and took drugs to mask his feelings.

Mr Bashir commissioned fake bank statements and used "deceitful behaviour" in a "serious breach" of the BBC's producer guidelines to secure his Panorama interview, the inquiry concluded.In a statement, Scotland Yard said: "In March 2021, the MPS determined it was not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into allegations of unlawful activity in connection with a documentary broadcast in 1995 but should any significant new evidence emerge it would be assessed.

"Following the publication of Lord Dyson's report we will assess its contents to ensure there is no significant new evidence."

Mr Buckland told ITV's Good Morning Britain Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, had said ministers should now look at the governance structures of the BBC. "There may be issues that Lord Dyson wasn't asked to cover that need to be looked at more widely, so it is a very serious moment for the BBC," he said.

"They have apologised, which is appropriate, but clearly the wider issues of governance and the way things are run now need to be looked at."

Ms Patel said: "With a free press and free media, the media themselves and our broadcasters and our national broadcaster has a huge sense of responsibility in the way in which they investigate, review and conduct their own media reports so there will be very strong and searching questions for the BBC post the publication of this report."

The royal charter forms the constitutional basis for the BBC and sets out its mission and public purpose, as well as its governance and regulatory arrangements.

The current charter started on January 1 2017 and ends on December 31 2027. The mid-term review of the charter, due in 2022, will focus on governance and regulatory arrangements, but not the broadcaster’s mission or funding.

Speaking to LBC radio, Mr Buckland said he was "struck" by "the sense of tragedy and loss" in the statements from the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Diana during her Panorama interview Credit: BBC/PA

"Let's just imagine it was any family, not the royal family - I think we should be just as indignant and concerned if somebody who was vulnerable was inveigled into giving an interview that perhaps might not have happened if standards of probity and honesty had been maintained. "And then of course it is compounded by, as you described, a cover-up or a failure to put right and to apply the very high standards that have got to apply to a public service broadcaster like the BBC."

Asked whether Mr Bashir had committed "fraud" with the fake bank statements he had had made up during his pitch for an interview with the Princess of Wales, the Justice Secretary said the documents were "hugely serious".

Diana, Princess of Wales with a young Prince William in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon. Credit: PA

In his rebuke of the BBC, the Duke of Cambridge said: "The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others. "It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.

"But what saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived. "She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions."

"I think looking at the findings of Lord Dyson, there are clearly some very serious issues arise," Mr Buckland said.

"I'm not going to comment on whether criminal offences have been committed here - I think that is a matter for the police and the investigating authorities." He continued: "But I'm sure you've looked, like me, at the executive summary, it is a 127-page report and you see some of the words being used there - about false documents, forgery etcetera - these are hugely serious matters that don't just raise questions about the individuals and the journalists involved but also the senior leadership, sadly, who made decisions that Lord Dyson has I think rightly scrutinised and has found to be wrong. "So there is a lot of work for the BBC to do in order to make good what happened here."