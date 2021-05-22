A further six people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, while there have been another 2,694 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases.

Government figures as of 9am on Saturday show that there have been 127,716 Covid deaths in the UK.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest figures come as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there are "early signs" Covid infection levels are increasing in England.

The UK government also confirmed England's R number has increased slightly to between 0.9-1.1 on Friday.

As of the end of Friday, May 21, 37,726,924 UK adults (71.6%) have had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine - an increase of 208,310 compared to the previous day - while 22,071,497 (41.9%) have had both jabs - an increase of 411,714 on Thursday.

England

All of the six deaths reported as of 9am on Saturday took place in England.

A further 2,242 positive Covid-19 tests were recorded in the country.

Scotland

No further Covid deaths have been reported in Scotland, but another 370 people tested positive for coronavirus.

Northern Ireland

No coronavirus deaths were reported in Northern Ireland.

Another 82 positive cases were recorded.

Wales

Wales no longer provides Covid-19 statistics on a Saturday.

Listen to Coronavirus: What You Need To Know - the Covid-19 podcast from ITV News