Covid: Five more deaths as another 2,235 positive coronavirus cases recorded

A further five people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK's total to 127,721.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 2,235 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

It brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,462,538.

England

Figures show that another 1,734 positive cases of coronavirus were recorded in England. There were three deaths recorded in England, bringing the country's death toll to 112,339.

Wales

A further two people in Wales died within 28 days of a positive test. The total number of deaths since the start of the outbreak is now 5,556. There were 46 further cases of coronavirus recorded in Wales.

Scotland

There were 378 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in Wales. There were no further deaths reported, meaning the death toll remained at 7,664.

Northern Ireland

77 more positive cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland. No further deaths were reported - the death toll has stayed at 2,152.

