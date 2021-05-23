Johnson and Carrie Symonds to ‘celebrate wedding’ in summer 2022

Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds are to “celebrate their wedding” in summer next year, it has been reported.

The couple have sent save-the-date cards to family and friends for an event on Saturday July 30 2022, according to The Sun.

The paper said details of where they will marry remained a secret.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds Credit: Adam Davy/PA

Downing Street and aides to the Prime Minister declined to comment on the report.

The couple announced their engagement – together with the news that they were expecting their first child – in February last year.

The paper suggested they had delayed the wedding until 2022 to ensure it was not disrupted by Covid restrictions.

It will be Mr Johnson’s third marriage, having finalised his divorce from his second wife Marina Wheeler in 2020.