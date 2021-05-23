Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galatic completes third spaceflight

Virgin Galactic has completed its third spaceflight and the first ever spaceflight from Spaceport America, New Mexico. VSS Unity achieved a speed of Mach 3 after being released from the mothership, VMS Eve, and reached space, at an altitude of 55.45 miles before gliding smoothly to a runway landing at Spaceport America. The crew experienced extraordinary views of the bright, blue-rimmed curvature of the earth against the blackness of space. “Fifteen years ago, New Mexico embarked on a journey to create the world’s first commercial spaceport,’’ said Sir Richard Branson.

‘’We launched the first human spaceflight from that very same place, marking an important milestone for both Virgin Galactic and New Mexico." Governor Lujan Grisham said: “After so many years and so much hard work, New Mexico has finally reached the stars."