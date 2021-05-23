A British Black Lives Matter (BLM) campaigner is in a critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to her head, a statement from her political party, Taking the Initiative Party, has said.

Sasha Johnson, both a BLM activist and senior member of TTIP, was attacked in the early hours of Sunday morning, the latter group said in a statement. It added the mother of two had received "numerous" death threats because of her activism.

ITV News has approached the Metropolitan Police for further information.

The statement, posted on Instagram, said: "It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has been brutally attacked and sustained a gunshot wound to her head.

"She is currently in intensive care and in a critical condition. The attack happened in the early hours of this morning, following numerous death threats as a result of her activism.

"Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking the Initiative Party’s Executive Leadership Committee. Sasha is also a mother of 2 and a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community."

Ms Johnson is an Oxford Brookes university graduate. She was involved in the protests that followed the murder of George Floyd last summer, such as the Rhodes Must Fall demonstration in Oxford.