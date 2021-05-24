A further three people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK's total to 127,724.

Between 18 May 2021 and 24 May 2021, there have been 40 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows a decrease of -46.7% compared to the previous seven days.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 2,439 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

It brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,464,977.There have been 18,179 positive cases recorded in the week to 24 May, up 17% on the previous week.

England

The three recorded UK Covid-related deaths were all in England, bringing the country's death toll to 112,342. There were a further 1,082 positive cases of coronavirus were recorded in England.

WalesThere were 101 further cases of coronavirus recorded in Wales, bring the nation's total to 212,535 since the start of the pandemic.

Scotland

There were 378 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in Scotland. Scotland's total stands at 232,343.

Northern Ireland

Figures show there were 53 more positive cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland.