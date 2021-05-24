Dream Alliance: Welsh woman's champion racehorse story to be told on big screen

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Mark McQuillan

A Welsh barmaid who carried out her dream of raising a champion racehorse is due to her see her story told on the big screen.

Toni Collette will play Jan Vokes, a barmaid who recruited her initially reluctant husband and a local accountant to help her bring together a syndicate of local people to breed a foal – which they name Dream Alliance.

Dream Alliance would go on to win the Welsh Grand National in 2009 and changed Ms Vokes' life forever.

Homeland star Damian Lewis will play the accountant, Howard Davies.Ms Vokes told ITV News watching herself on the big screen was "really odd, it's like an out of body experience."

Dream Alliance co-owner Howard Davies told ITV News: "I think what people will get out of this film is that you can start at the very bottom of something and reach the pinnacle of it despite having the most fatal obstacles in the middle.Despite finding success, Ms Vokes still works seven days a week, including in the supermarket depicted in the film.

The film is due to premiere on May 30 before a nationwide release on June 4.

The film has been in production for five years and was due to come out in 2020 but was delayed to the coronavirus pandemic.