The lead singer of the Italian rock band which won the Eurovision Song Contest has tested negative for drugs, the competitions organisers announced on Monday.

Maneskin lead singer Damiano David took the drugs tests voluntarily after speculation surfaced on social media that he snorted cocaine during the show.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said a drug test was "voluntarily undertaken earlier today by the lead singer of the band Maneskin which has returned a negative result seen by the EBU".

David was asked at a post-victory news conference whether he had snorted cocaine during the broadcast.

He replied he does not use drugs and indicated that he bent over because another band member had broken a glass at their feet.

Maneskin from Italy perform Zitti e buoni Credit: Peter Dejong/AP

The move came as congratulations poured in across Italy for the glam rock band. Meanwhile, the UK entry was not awarded a single point during the competition.

Maneskin’s win - only Italy’s third victory in the immensely popular contest - and the first since Toto Cutugno took the honour in 1990, gave one of the countries hit hardest in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic reason to cheer.

The music festival was cancelled last year amid the pandemic but this year’s event in Rotterdam’s Ahoy arena, with its regime of testing and strict hygiene protocols, was seen as a step toward a post-Covid-19 return to live entertainment.

Maneskin is Danish for moonlight, a tribute to De Angelis’ home country.

The band, which honed its musical style busking in Rome, won with a total of 529 points from second-placed France. Switzerland, which led after national juries had voted, finished third.

Maneskin lead singer David said the victory was a vindication of the band’s career trajectory that started with them busking on the streets of Rome.

"We feel like everything we did since the day we met and since the day we started playing and playing on the streets is really making sense and it’s worth it," he said.