Max Mosley, former president of motor sports’ world governing body FIA, has died at the age of 81.

Announcing the former FIA president's death, ex-Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone said Mosley died on Sunday night.

Ecclestone paid tribute: “Max was like family to me. We were like brothers. I am pleased in a way because he suffered for too long.”

Mosley was born in London on April 13, 1940 and was the son of 1930s British fascist leader Sir Oswald Mosley.

Max Mosley who has died, ex-Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has announced. Credit: PA

He won a privacy case against the defunct News of the World newspaper in 2008 after it printed photos and published video of his involvement in a sadomasochistic sex session.

The newspaper reported it as a “sick Nazi orgy” but in a judgement, Justice Eady found no evidence of Nazi themes.

The judge also said there was no public interest defence in the clandestine recording of the session.

Afterwards, he became a high-profile campaigner for strict press controls and stronger privacy laws.

Mosley became the president of the FIA, the governing body of F1, in 1993 after serving in administrative roles in motor sport, including within Formula One.

He served three terms as president and stood down in 2009.

The Williams Racing team tweeted: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former FIA president, Max Mosley.

“Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.”