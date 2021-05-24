Man got teenage girl drunk and left her to die so he could catch last train home

A man has admitted leaving a teenage girl to die after plying her with alcohol and engaging in sexual activity.

The court heard that Ewan Fulton, 20, of Livingston, had bought vodka and cigarettes for Mhari O’Neill on December 7 2018 which they consumed together at an Edinburgh beauty spot.

The 15-year-old was found dead on Calton Hill by a dog walker the next morning.

A pathologist found the likely cause of death to be hypothermia, with intoxication playing a role.

Fulton admitted culpably and recklessly putting her at risk of death by giving her the alcohol to an extent she became unable to look after herself.

Mhari O’Neill was found dead the next morning on the Edinburgh landmark Credit: Police Scotland/PA

The court heard Fulton, then aged 18, had left the teenager in a state of partial undress in order to get the last train home from Waverley station.

The charge states he did so with “utter disregard” for the consequences in which she died there and he “did kill her”

Alex Prentice QC, advocate depute, said “love bites” were discovered on the body of the deceased, with Fulton admitting to repeatedly biting her breasts and compressing her neck.

She was found to have “blunt force” injuries which did not contribute to her death and may have been caused by her stumbling.

Ewan Fulton, who has admitted killing 15-year-old Mhari O’Neill by plying her with alcohol and abandoning her on Calton Hill to die Credit: Police Scotland

Mr Prentice told the court Fulton had carried out internet searches about suicidal thoughts following the incident.

Shelagh McCall QC, representing Fulton, said backgrounds reports would be needed before a sentence could be imposed.

Detective Inspector Susan Balfour, from the Major Investigation Team, said: “This has been a distressing time for Mhari’s family and our thoughts remain with them and her friends.

“We welcome the conviction of Ewan Fulton and hope it brings some comfort to Mhari’s loved ones.”

Judge Norman McFadyen adjourned sentencing until June 17 and Fulton was remanded in custody.