Hasani has been finding his feet in his new enclosure with mum Kera

A baby gorilla hand-reared since birth has been finding his feet at Bristol Zoo.

Nine-month-old Hasani entertained ITV News cameras and onlookers as he monkeyed around his enclosure, hanging out with surrogate mother Kera and peering through the long grass.

The young gorilla was rejected by his birth mother Kala and so was introduced gradually to Kera, in the hope she would adopt him.

The plan worked, and now Hasani - which means ‘handsome’ in Swahili - is thriving.