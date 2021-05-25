A further 15 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK's total death toll under that measure to 127,739.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest reported cases in the UK has risen by 2,493 as of 9am on Monday.

It brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 4,467,310.

Surge testing is being carried out to try to prevent asymptomatic transmission.

The latest figures come amid a backdrop of concern about rising numbers of the India variant, with cases up 160% in the week to May 19.

Several areas of England have been put under new restrictions in a bid to curb a surge in infections in these clusters.

Covid-19 case rates in Bolton - which has seen cases of the Indian variant surge - are now at their highest level for more than six months, latest figures show.

Coronavirus: What you need to know

England

A further 13 Covid-19 deaths were reported in England on Tuesday.

Scotland

Health authorities in Scotland have reported two new deaths among patients who have tested positive for the virus. The death toll under that measure is 7,666.

On Tuesday, 318 new cases of Covid-19 were reported. Since the start of the outbreak 232,661 confirmed cases have been recorded in Scotland.

Vaccinations could be ''sped up'' in areas of Wales that see outbreaks of the Indian variant Credit: PA

Wales

No new deaths were reported in the Public Health Wales update on Tuesday. The death toll in Wales remains at 5,566. A further 19 cases were reported, bringing the total to 212,554.

Northern Ireland

No new deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Tuesday. There were 75 new confirmed cases.