The first man in the world to get the approved Pfizer coronavirus jab has died of an unrelated illness.

William 'Bill' Shakespeare, 81, was given the Pfizer jab shortly after 91-year-old Margaret Keenan who was the first person in the world to be given a government approved vaccine on 9 December last year.

Since then the UK has given over two-thirds of its adult population a Covid vaccine, which is among the highest in rate in the world.

Margaret Keenan was the first person in the world to be given a government approved Covid vaccine. Credit: PA

Bill was a lifelong Labour supporter who served as parish councillor and was recently recognised for his service to the party by Sir Keir Starmer.

West Midlands Labour paid tribute to a "stalwart" supporter.

On Twitter they said: "We're sorry to hear of the death of Coventry Labour stalwart Bill Shakespeare.

"Bill made global headlines as 1st first man to have Covid vaccine.

"His decades of service to the party were recently recognised by @Keir_Starmer.

"Our thoughts are with Joy and Bill's family and friends."

