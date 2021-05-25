Shooting of two detectives in Dublin condemned by Irish premier

The shooting of two detectives in Dublin has been condemned by the Irish premier.

The two officers are being treated in hospital after being shot during an incident in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin on Tuesday evening.

They suffered what have been described by An Garda Siochana as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

One man is in custody at Blanchardstown Garda station following the events at Whitechapel Grove just after 7.30pm.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he was shocked and deeply concerned to hear of two gardai being injured in the course of their duties.

“I wish both gardai a swift and full recovery, and I thank them for their service on behalf of the public,” he said.

“This incident in Dublin shows yet again the danger An Garda Siochana often face in their efforts to protect and serve the people.

“We should always be very grateful for all the work they do on a daily basis on our behalf.”

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said her thoughts are with the injured officers.

“I have been in contact with the Garda Commissioner this evening, and I am relieved to hear that the situation was resolved following negotiation.

“I want to commend all of the Gardai who were involved in ensuring there were no further injuries,” she said.

“Shocking incidents such as this remind us of the dangers the men and women of An Garda Siochana face every day.

“We can never take for granted their bravery and the dedicated service they provide to our communities.

“We must always remember that in wearing the uniform and serving the Irish people, they place our protection and their duty to the State above their own safety.

“An investigation into the incident is now under way and I urge any member of the public with any information or footage to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris commended all the officers involved in the incident.

“I want to commend all the gardai involved in securing a successful outcome to this firearms incident,” he said.

“In particular, the bravery of the two detectives who were first on scene.

“This was another in a long line of examples of gardai putting themselves on the line to keep people safe.

“I want to wish them a speedy recovery.”