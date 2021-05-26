Black and Asian babies have higher stillbirth and infant mortality rates than their white counterparts, new data has shown.

The disparities have been revealed after the Office of National Statistics (ONS) broke stillbirth and infant mortality data down by ethnicity for the first time.

The analysis shows that between 2007 and 2019, black babies suffered the worst outcomes, while Asian babies consistently had the second highest rates.

7.1 in 1,000 stillbirth rate among black babies in 2019

5.1 in 1,000 stillbirth rate among Asian babies in 2019

3.4 in 1,000 stillbirth rate among white babies in 2019

In 2019, the stillbirth rate for black babies births was 7.1 per 1,000 births, while the infant mortality rate was 6.4 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Meanwhile, the stillbirth rate for Asian babies was 5.1 per 1,000 births. The infant mortality rate was 5.5 deaths per 1,000 live births.White babies had the lowest infant mortality and stillbirth rates across all twelve years studied except for 2019, when the "mixed or multiple ethnic groups" category had the lowest stillbirth rate.

Credit: AP

The breakdown also shows that stillbirth rate and infant mortality rate for each ethnic group fluctuated but generally decreased from 2007 to 2019.

According to the ONS, deprivation is a known factor for stillbirths and infant mortality.

A higher proportion of live births within Asian and black ethnic groups (and groups categorised as "other") were in the most deprived areas.

The statistics also show that for most ethnic groups, immaturity-related conditions are the main cause of infant mortality. However, for Bangladeshi and Pakistani ethnic groups, the main cause of death is congenital anomalies.

"One known risk factor for both stillbirths and infant mortality is deprivation. Babies from Asian, Black and Any Other ethnic group were more likely to live in more deprived areas compared with their white counterparts which could explain higher rates in those ethnic groups,” said Thomas Maddox, of the Office for National Statistics.