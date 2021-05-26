More than 3,000 new Covid cases have been reported in the UK for the first time since the start of April.

The Government said on Wednesday that there had been a further 3,180 lab-confirmed cases in the country

It brings the total to 4,470,297.

The last time the UK recorded more than 3,000 cases in a single day was on April 4 this year.

There have been fears in recent days the spread of the Indian variant could derail the plan to lift lockdown in England on June 17.

The Government also said a further nine people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 127,748.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Credit: PA

England

There were 2,540 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in England on Wednesday and a further eight deaths.

Wales

Wales recorded a single Covid death of Wednesday and a further 28 cases.

Scotland

Scotland recorded no new Covid deaths on Wednesday and a further 546 cases.

Northern Ireland

There were no new Covid deaths in Northern Ireland on Wednesday and a further 66 cases.

Listen to the coronavirus podcast