Video report by ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship

Prince William and Kate enjoyed a romantic meal as they returned to the town where they first met as students.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stayed overnight in St Andrews, Scotland, before a day of royal events - 20 years after they met there as students.

As students, they were known to dine at Pizza Express but on Tuesday night they ventured to Forgan’s, a restaurant specialising in grill and European dishes, choosing to sit in a private area at the back of the restaurant.

“There was a crowd outside once they left but as far as inside goes it was quiet,” said manager Marc, who did not give his last name.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge land yachting on the beach at St Andrews Credit: Phil Noble/PA

“There was no pomp and ceremony or fanfare, they were very nice and when they left they were very complimentary.”

The manager, who was off duty when the couple arrived, was called by staff at home, and said: “Word certainly reached me we had guests come in.”

He believes his restaurant was recommended to Kate by a society she was a member of when she was a student at St Andrews University.

William and Kate lived a few doors apart at St Salvator's hall in their first year in 2001. They became friends and frequently played tennis together.

Kate after land yachting on the beach at St Andrews Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Kate captured William's attention when the prince attended a charity student fashion show where she walked down the catwalk.

She is also credited with persuading him to continue his studies when he considered quitting in his first year.

They lived in a four-bedroom house share in Fife during their second year. At the time, Kate was dating fellow student Rupert Finch.

It is said Will and Kate began dating later, around Christmas 2003.

The pair were confirmed to be dating when they were pictured on the slopes of the Swiss ski resort Klosters in March 2004.