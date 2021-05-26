Three people have been arrested after a cable car disaster that killed 14 people in northern Italy on Sunday after police found the emergency brakes had been deactivated in order to keep the service going.

A fork-shaped clamp had been placed on the emergency brake which had prevented the it from engaging after the lead cable snapped, investigators said.

The patchwork repair had been done several weeks ago as a temporary fix to prevent further service interruptions in the cable car line taking sightseers to the top of the Mottarone peak overlooking Lake Maggiore.

At least one of the three people questioned overnight admitted what happened, police spokesman Alberto Cicognani said.

After the lead cable snapped on Sunday, the cabin reeled back down the line until it pulled off entirely, crashed to the ground and rolled down the mountainside until it came to rest against some trees.

The wreckage of the cable car Credit: Italian Police/AP

Fourteen people were killed, and the only survivor, a five-year-old boy, remains in hospital.

“Because of a malfunction, the brake was continuing to engage even when it wasn’t supposed to,” Mr Cicognani told Sky. “To prevent the cabin from halting during the transport of passengers, they chose to not remove the dispositive that blocked the emergency brake.

“In this way, the brake couldn’t function, and this brought about the fact that when the cable broke, the cabin fell backwards.”

Sky and the LaPresse news agency identified the three people arrested as the owner of the cable car service, the company’s director and the service chief.

Verbania prosecutor Olimpia Bossi said the deactivation of the brake was clearly designed as a stop-gap measure to allow the funicular to continue operating.

The more extensive, “radical” repair operation that was needed would have been likely to take it out of service, she said.

Ms Bossi told reporters that investigators believed the stop-gap measure was used with “the full knowledge” of the cable car company owners.

She said it was not clear why the lead cable broke or whether it was related to the brake problem, but she added that the intentional deactivation of the brake, done several times over recent weeks for a persistent problem, prevented the brake from doing its job when the cable snapped.