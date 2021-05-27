This is Unscripted - a podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years and what they'd tell their younger selves.

This week, Nina is joined by actor Rakie Ayola.

Rakie talks to Nina about honouring the memory of murdered Black teenager Anthony Walker in the the BBC film Anthony. Rakie has received a Bafta nomination for her portrayal of Anthony's mother, Gee.

The pair discuss their own experiences of racist abuse, and how the entertainment industry has tackled issues around racism and a lack of diversity.

And Rakie looks back on her career, and how things have been non-stop since turning 50.

New episodes are released every fortnight.