Could this be how and where Covid particles travel when exhaled indoors?

Scientists in Glasgow have repurposed a pre-war wind tunnel in an attempt to envision the risks we might face when the final set of coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The wind tunnel experiment not only shows the air moving during inhalation and exhalation - it shows how it lingers too. The latter could be a key factor, experts say, in determining how to make indoor environments safer during a pandemic.

Dr Hossein Zare-Behtash, from the University of Glasgow, told ITV News: "What is really important with the Covid pandemic, is to understand how the virus is spread.

"We can create different airway activities that then allow us to reproduce what the flow is doing. We can use that information to then help understand how the virus is transmitted from person to person."

The research coincides with fresh concerns that the spread of the Indian variant could postpone restrictions lifting on June 21.

Indian Covid variant cases have nearly doubled in a week. On Thursday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said up to three-quarters of new coronavirus infections are of the mutant strain. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said he didn't "see anything currently in the data” to divert from the June 21 target for the next stage of exiting lockdown. He added, however, that “we may need to wait” for more data.

