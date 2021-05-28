More than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the UK in the previous 24 hours, figures show.

A total of 4,182 lab-confirmed cases were confirmed up to 9am on Friday, the highest total since April 1. It brings the total to 4,477,705.

The government also said a further 10 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK total to 127,768.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

A total of 3,434 new cases and eight further deaths were reported.

Northern Ireland

Seventy-five new cases but no more deaths were reported for the second consecutive day.

Scotland

A further 641 cases and two deaths were recorded, the first in three days in the nation.

Wales

Thirty-two further cases were reported but no more deaths occurred.