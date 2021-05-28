ITV News Correspondent Sangita Lal has the heartwarming story of Malcolm's big flight in a Spitfire

As special birthday presents go this takes some beating.

To celebrate his grandfather Malcolm reaching 80-years-old, 12-year-old Harrison Gurney wanted to organise a flight on board a Spitfire.

He longed to see his grandfather smile again after his wife - Harrison's grandmother - had to go into a nursing home.

The story so touched the hearts of staff at Goodwood aerodrome, they offered to help.

And there was a surprise for Harrison too.