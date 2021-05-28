The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the fourth coronavirus jab approved and is expected to be rolled out later this year, but what kind of jab is it?

The fact a patient only needs one jab to get the full protection provides potential opportunities the other vaccines don't offer.

England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has previously said could be used for hard-to-reach groups of people, where recalling them for a second jab is not always successful.But how does it work, and what does it do?

What kind of vaccine is it?

The jab has been developed by Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical arm, Janssen, the jab is an adenovirus vaccine.

These are based on weakened versions of adenoviruses, which are a group of viruses that typically infect membranes of the eyes, respiratory tract, urinary tract, intestines and nervous system, and include the common cold.

Like the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, the J&J vaccine uses viral vector technology where a modified version of a different virus is used to deliver instructions to the body’s cells to trigger the immune system to begin producing antibodies.

This is different from the Pfizer and Moderna jabs which are messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

MRNA jabs are cutting-edge science that only use a virus's genetic code to develop antigens. The Covid jabs are the first time the technology been successfully deployed worldwide.

This is different from the adenovirus AstraZeneca and J&J jabs which is the more traditional method of developing vaccines that have been used for decades.

How many doses has the UK ordered?

The UK has ordered 20 million doses of the single-dose jab.

The Vaccine Taskforce originally secured 30 million doses, based on the predicted clinical need at the time.

But given the scale and pace of the vaccine rollout in the UK the government has decided to amend its original order.

The first deliveries are expected to arrive in the country from later this year now the jab has been authorised by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Although 20 million doses does not sound like a lot when compared to the 100 million each of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer jabs both of those need two injections to gain full protection.

This means 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab means 50 million people can be fully vaccinated whereas with the J&J vaccine 20 million doses means 20 million fully vaccinated people.

But were there not concerns about the vaccine being linked to blood clots?

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said there is a “possible link” between Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots.

But it concluded that the overall benefits of the vaccine “outweigh the risks of side effects”.

J&J previously confirmed it would delay rollout of its single-dose vaccine across Europe after the US paused its administration to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In the US eight cases of blood clots in more than seven million people vaccinated in the US were detected.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will submit updated advice for the Janssen vaccine before doses become available.

The clots are similar to those seen in a very small proportion of people having the AstraZeneca jab.

