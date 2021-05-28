An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson.

The 27-year-old Oxford graduate remains in a critical condition in hospital after being injured at a party in Peckham, south-east London, in the early hours of Sunday May 23.

Cameron Deriggs, of Bromley Hill, Lewisham, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning dressed in a grey zip-up hoody and blue jeans.

He did not give an indication of plea.

Police believe Sasha Johnson was not the intended target of the shooting, ITV News Reporter Sam Holder explains

Prosecutor Carol Udenze said: "This offence happened on May 23 at an address where a lady was shot in the head and another person was shot in the foot – this was at a house party.

"The crown’s case is that the defendant in agreement with others conspired to murder somebody at that address."

He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance at the Old Bailey on June 25.

People gathered at a vigil for equal rights activist Sasha Johnson at the bandstand in Ruskin Park, Camberwell, south London Credit: PA

Ms Udenze confirmed the police do not believe Ms Johnson was the intended victim.

Remanding Deriggs in custody, District Judge Michael Snow said: “This case is sent to the criminal court.

“You will be there on June 25, probably by live link, where the judge will want confirmation of your plea and give directions for the smooth running of your case.”

On Wednesday, five males were arrested in connection with the incident and, on Friday, four of them were released on bail until a date in late June.

Mother-of-two Ms Johnson was at a party in the back garden of a home in Consort Road, Peckham, when four men in dark clothing burst in and shots were fired.